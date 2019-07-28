|
|
Eddie L. Dunn
formerly of Wetumpka & Montgomery - Eddie L. Dunn passed away on Monday June 24, 2019 in Komomo, Indiana, former resident of Wetumpka and Montgomery, Alabama. He was born to Bertha Guice on October 4, 1942.
Siblings; sisters Lola Roberts, Willie May Little, Ella and Essie and brother Jessie Adrin Dunn. His Children, Jerry, Toni, and Cedric Dunn. Daughters Vanessa, Veronica and Mia. He had a number of grandchildren and his wife, Donna Dunn.
Eddie was a very hard worker from a young boy. He became ill in April of this year and progressed until his passing in June. He was looking forward to our new home but passed peacefully.
Special thanks to Wanda Roberts and Joseph for helping Eddie move to Indiana.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 28, 2019