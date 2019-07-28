Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie L. Dunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie L. Dunn Obituary
Eddie L. Dunn

formerly of Wetumpka & Montgomery - Eddie L. Dunn passed away on Monday June 24, 2019 in Komomo, Indiana, former resident of Wetumpka and Montgomery, Alabama. He was born to Bertha Guice on October 4, 1942.

Siblings; sisters Lola Roberts, Willie May Little, Ella and Essie and brother Jessie Adrin Dunn. His Children, Jerry, Toni, and Cedric Dunn. Daughters Vanessa, Veronica and Mia. He had a number of grandchildren and his wife, Donna Dunn.

Eddie was a very hard worker from a young boy. He became ill in April of this year and progressed until his passing in June. He was looking forward to our new home but passed peacefully.

Special thanks to Wanda Roberts and Joseph for helping Eddie move to Indiana.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.