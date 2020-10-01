1/
Eddie Lee Davis Sr.
Eddie Lee Davis, Sr.

Autaugaville - Mr. Eddie Lee Davis, Sr. age 72 a resident of Autaugaville, AL passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:30pm from Harmony Cemetery Autaugaville, AL with Rev. Berduis Williams, Pastor officiating.

Visitation: Friday, October 2, 2020 ( 12-6pm) Davis Funeral Home, LLC Chapel

The body of Mr. Davis, Sr. will lie in repose at New Harmony Baptist Church 970 County Rd 45 N Autaugaville, AL (10am-12pm ).

Davis Funeral Home, LLC Directing.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
362 Walnut Street
Prattville, AL 36067
334-361-1146
