Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Edith Ciarletta
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Montgomery - Edith Ciarletta, affectionately known as "Mrs. C" and "Granny" to many, 88, passed peacefully March 15th. She was born March 9, 1931. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ciarletta, she is survived by her children, Paul Jr. (Kay) and Rhea Hibbert (Bill); grandchildren, Amanda Ruland (Patrick), Laura Feld (Matt), Rachel Ciarletta, and Jonathan Hibbert (Kari); great-grandchildren, Eli and Sam Feld, Gunnar and Georgia Ruland, Ezra Hibbert; and her sister, Esther Varon, nieces and nephews. Graveside service Monday, March 18th, 10am at Greenwood Cemetery. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2019
