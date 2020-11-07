Edith Lane
Montgomery - LANE, Edith Irmgard Emmi Heibel, 2 September 1923-5 November 2020, in Montgomery, Alabama. Edith (Edie) was born in Neubrandenburg, Mecklenburg, Germany, the daughter of Otto and Emma (Groth) Heibel. At the end of WWII she worked for the United States Army in Germany, first in the city of Giessen and then in Bad Kreuznach, where she met her husband, Robert B. Lane, of San Francisco and Montgomery. She came to the United States in 1956, and married Robert on 3 March 1958 in Berkeley, California. Before coming to Montgomery in 1967, the Lanes lived and worked in the State of Washington, and then in Germany, England, and Turkey.
Ms. Lane is survived by her devoted husband, Robert ("Bob") of 63 years, daughter Dr. Natalie Lane (Dale Schmacht) of Augusta, Georgia, daughter Cathy Mullikan (Matt) of Wetumpka, Alabama, and her four beloved grandchildren, Alex and Colin Schmacht, and Andrew and Mackenzie Mullikin.
A Celebration of Life for Ms. Lane will be held shortly at a place and date to be determined.
The family of Ms. Lane wishes to express its grateful appreciation to her caregivers, Ms. Sandra Reese and Ms. Voncile Dunklin, who served Ms. Lane so diligently and compassionately during her final illness. And in lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in memory of Ms. Lane may do so to Hospice of Montgomery, whose management and staff were also extremely helpful to Ms. Lane early and late, or to a charity of choice
.