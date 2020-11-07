1/1
Edith Lane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Lane

Montgomery - LANE, Edith Irmgard Emmi Heibel, 2 September 1923-5 November 2020, in Montgomery, Alabama. Edith (Edie) was born in Neubrandenburg, Mecklenburg, Germany, the daughter of Otto and Emma (Groth) Heibel. At the end of WWII she worked for the United States Army in Germany, first in the city of Giessen and then in Bad Kreuznach, where she met her husband, Robert B. Lane, of San Francisco and Montgomery. She came to the United States in 1956, and married Robert on 3 March 1958 in Berkeley, California. Before coming to Montgomery in 1967, the Lanes lived and worked in the State of Washington, and then in Germany, England, and Turkey.

Ms. Lane is survived by her devoted husband, Robert ("Bob") of 63 years, daughter Dr. Natalie Lane (Dale Schmacht) of Augusta, Georgia, daughter Cathy Mullikan (Matt) of Wetumpka, Alabama, and her four beloved grandchildren, Alex and Colin Schmacht, and Andrew and Mackenzie Mullikin.

A Celebration of Life for Ms. Lane will be held shortly at a place and date to be determined.

The family of Ms. Lane wishes to express its grateful appreciation to her caregivers, Ms. Sandra Reese and Ms. Voncile Dunklin, who served Ms. Lane so diligently and compassionately during her final illness. And in lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in memory of Ms. Lane may do so to Hospice of Montgomery, whose management and staff were also extremely helpful to Ms. Lane early and late, or to a charity of choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved