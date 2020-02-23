Services
Edith Rae Jernigan Trammell

Edith Rae Jernigan Trammell Obituary
Edith Rae Jernigan Trammell

Montgomery - Edith Trammell passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born September 14, 1922, in Baker Hill, Alabama, She is preceded in death by her husband Jerome Daniel Trammell, parents Annie and Joseph Jernigan of Baker Hill, Alabama, as well as brothers' Armour Joe Jernigan of Albany, Georgia, Nelton Jernigan of Tallahassee, Florida, Cecil Jernigan of Eufaula, Alabama, sisters Mary Grubbs of Clayton, Alabama, Lois Kelly and Rubye Lee of Albany, Georgia. Her three daughters, Jerona Nelson (Ed) of Lake Martin, Jan Lennon (Wayne) of Montgomery and Anna Smart (David) of Montgomery, cherish her memory. Known as "Meme" to her grand-children, Will Nelson of Lake Martin, Britt Griggs (Paul) of Montgomery, David Smart Jr. (Jennifer) of Sydney, Australia, and Hunter Smart (Joni) of Tallassee, Alabama. "Meme" will be missed by her great grand-children Hannah Grace Griggs and Eli Griggs of Montgomery, Eva Smart of Sydney, Australia and Jernigan Rae Smart and Ellie Barrett Smart of Tallassee, Alabama. She leaves three loving sons-in-law Ed Nelson of Lake Martin, Wayne Lennon and David Smart Sr. of Montgomery. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, 305 South Perry Street, in Montgomery on Thursday, February 27 at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Jay Wolf officiating. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church Parlor, on Thursday, February 27, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to: The Caring Center, First Baptist Church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020
