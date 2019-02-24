|
Edna Lorene Pugh
Montgomery - Edna Lorene Pugh, 98, of Montgomery, Alabama, went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ on February 22, 2019. She was born on December 9, 1920, in South Montgomery County to Jim and Lorena Pugh.
She was a life long member of Pine Level (South) United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She retired from the Alabama State Health Department after 32 years of service. Most of those years were spent in the Division of Epidemiology. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers: Kirk, Ivan, Guy, Lebron, Wyman, Albert, and James. She is survived by 4 nieces and 5 nephews. Nephews and great nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 am from Pine Level United Methodist Church on Monday, February 25. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery with Leak Memory Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Level United Methodist Church or to .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 24, 2019