Edsel Oneal Chalker
Wetumpka - Mr. Edsel Oneal Chalker, 88, of Wetumpka, AL passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at age 88. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church with Bob Henderson officiating. Ed is survived by his wife, Helen Chalker; sons, Bucky Chalker and Shawn Chalker; grandchildren, Brandon (Brittney) Chalker, and Cullen (Carrie Wadsworth) Chalker; great grandchildren, Cloe Chalker, and Carrie Louise Chalker; and a brother, A.D. Chalker. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janette Chalker, and daughter, Carrie Chalker. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to the building fund of Trinity Episcopal Church or the Elmore County Food Pantry. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
