Edward Earl Bond
Deatsville - Mr. Edward Earl Bond age 79, a resident of Deatsville, AL passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at a local hospital. A private service will be held at a later date. Mr. Bond was retired from the United States Post Office and also a retired US Marine. He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil Comer Bond and Mary Frances McHargue Bond and his daughter Kimberly Bond Russell and several siblings. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Patsy G. Bond; daughter Kellye Lewis; sisters Janell Kent; Debra Powers; Mary Payne; brother Weyman Eugene Bond (Aida); grandsons Tyler Lewis (Coady); Ethan Lewis and great granddaughter Stella Lewis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St.Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory.
Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020