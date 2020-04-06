Services
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
334-285-7442
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Earl Bond

Add a Memory
Edward Earl Bond Obituary
Edward Earl Bond

Deatsville - Mr. Edward Earl Bond age 79, a resident of Deatsville, AL passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at a local hospital. A private service will be held at a later date. Mr. Bond was retired from the United States Post Office and also a retired US Marine. He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil Comer Bond and Mary Frances McHargue Bond and his daughter Kimberly Bond Russell and several siblings. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Patsy G. Bond; daughter Kellye Lewis; sisters Janell Kent; Debra Powers; Mary Payne; brother Weyman Eugene Bond (Aida); grandsons Tyler Lewis (Coady); Ethan Lewis and great granddaughter Stella Lewis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St.Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory.

Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Brookside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brookside Funeral Home
Download Now