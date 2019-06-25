Services
First United Methodist Church
100 E 4th St
Prattville, AL 36067
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Prattville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Harvey


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Harvey Obituary
Edward Harvey

Prattville - Edward Harvey, born in Savannah, Georgia, on May 1, 1933, called Prattville home for over forty years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Prattville.

He was honorably discharged from the Naval Reserve in Savannah and was named a Distinguished Military Student at the University of Georgia.

Ed was awarded one of the first college scholarships given by Union Bag Paper Co. in Savannah. After graduating from the University of Georgia in 1957, he returned to Savannah and began a career in the paper industry.

While in Savannah, he taught a Sunday School class of sixteen-year-old boys at First Baptist Church, was Baptist Training Union director, and served as a Deacon, on of the youngest men ever appointed to that position. He was also a member of the Rotary Club and the Exchange Club in Savannah.

After business moves to Monroe, Michigan, and Wayne, New Jersey, he and his family came to Prattville to work with Union Camp, where he was employed twenty-five years. Later, he became the Director of Recycled Fibers and Sales for MacMillan-Bloedel Paper Co. Upon retirement, he went into business for himself as Harvey Enterprises. His work was his joy.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sandra Hart Harvey and their daughters Kimberly Lauer and Kendall Haywood (Walt). Ed will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Kendra Broadway (Will), Eric Lauer, and Grace Lauer, and his great-grandchild, Brock Edward Broadway.

A service honoring his life will be held at First United Methodist Church, Prattville, AL on June 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. A reception will follow in Pratt Hall. Interment will be a private family service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Hospice or to the First United Methodist Church of Prattville.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.