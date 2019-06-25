|
Edward Harvey
Prattville - Edward Harvey, born in Savannah, Georgia, on May 1, 1933, called Prattville home for over forty years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Prattville.
He was honorably discharged from the Naval Reserve in Savannah and was named a Distinguished Military Student at the University of Georgia.
Ed was awarded one of the first college scholarships given by Union Bag Paper Co. in Savannah. After graduating from the University of Georgia in 1957, he returned to Savannah and began a career in the paper industry.
While in Savannah, he taught a Sunday School class of sixteen-year-old boys at First Baptist Church, was Baptist Training Union director, and served as a Deacon, on of the youngest men ever appointed to that position. He was also a member of the Rotary Club and the Exchange Club in Savannah.
After business moves to Monroe, Michigan, and Wayne, New Jersey, he and his family came to Prattville to work with Union Camp, where he was employed twenty-five years. Later, he became the Director of Recycled Fibers and Sales for MacMillan-Bloedel Paper Co. Upon retirement, he went into business for himself as Harvey Enterprises. His work was his joy.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sandra Hart Harvey and their daughters Kimberly Lauer and Kendall Haywood (Walt). Ed will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Kendra Broadway (Will), Eric Lauer, and Grace Lauer, and his great-grandchild, Brock Edward Broadway.
A service honoring his life will be held at First United Methodist Church, Prattville, AL on June 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. A reception will follow in Pratt Hall. Interment will be a private family service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Hospice or to the First United Methodist Church of Prattville.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 25, 2019