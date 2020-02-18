Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Edward Henry Jones III

Montgomery - Edward Henry Jones, III, of Montgomery, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Henry Jones, Jr and Margaret Alford Jones and his son, Mike Jones. He is survived by his wife, Betty Hall Jones, son, Bart Jones (Kelly) and daughter, Teresa Hink (Jeff); daughter in law, LaChelle Jones and his grandchildren, Chris Jones, Tyler Jones Neal (Austin) and Jack Jones. Coach Ed Jones graduated from Robert E. Lee high school in 1957, Auburn University and Huntington College. He was also a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity at Auburn University. He was a teacher and coach at Catholic and Sidney Lanier High Schools. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corp and retired from the Alabama Army National Guard. Coach Jones was a writer, publisher, editor, Radio Announcer and a consultant for various sports publication and media. Services for Coach will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel at 2:30 PM with visitation from 1:00 - 2:30 also at Leak Memory Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Snowdoun United Methodist Church and the Montgomery Humane Shelter.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
