Reverend Edward Johnson
Madison - Edward "Ed" Johnson of Madison, Mississippi, was called to home Sunday morning, January 26, 2020. He was 89 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hector and Elsie Graham Johnson, his sister, Marilyn Johnson Skanz, his brother, Richard Johnson and his first wife, Lucy Lacy Johnson. Ed is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Oglesby Thomas Johnson, his brother Alan Johnson (Bette), his daughters Lucy Elizabeth Johnson Spell (Jimmy), Martha Frances Johnson Brown (Jeff), his step-daughter Lenore Thomas Ealy (Steve), and his step-son, John Thornell Thomas (Kristie) and eight grandchildren.
Ed was born and raised in Quincy, Massachusetts. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1948 and served his country for nine years. He served in the Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, VA and infirmaries in Norfolk, VA. After re-enlistment, he was assigned to the Third Marine Division as a Fleet Marine Corpsman. He served with the Third Marine Division in California and Hawaii training to go to Korea. Following his tour of duty with the Marines, Ed was reassigned to the Naval Air Auxillary station in Foley, AL. During that time, he came to knowledge of Christ as his savior. He also met Lucy Lacy during this time, and they were married in June of 1955.
After his military service, Ed received his B.A. degree from Belhaven College. He then graduated from Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, PA. Ed began and ended his official ministry as pastor of Wynndale Presbyterian Church in Terry, MS. Between his callings to Wynndale, he served as pastor to Mt. Salus Presbyterian Church in Clinton, MS, as an assistant pastor at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Ft. Lauderdale, FL , as pastor to First Presbyterian Church in Hattiesburg, MS, and as pastor to First Presbyterian Church in Montgomery, AL. During the early years of his ministry, he and Lucy adopted their daughters, Elizabeth and Frances. Lucy died in July, 1983 due to a sudden heart attack.
In the providence of God, Ed met his present wife, Elizabeth "Libba" Thomas Johnson, and they were married in November 1985. He later retired from First Presbyterian Church in Montgomery and moved back to Mississippi to serve the Wynndale Presbyterian Church and finish his "official" ministry where it began. He continued to serve his Lord by singing in the choirs and teaching Sunday School at Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church in Ridgeland, MS, and at First Presbyterian Church in Prattville, AL.
"I am deeply grateful to God for all His manifold blessings through His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, who has saved me by His grace alone, and 'Who richly gives me all good things.' Soli Deo' ---Edward Johnson
A Memorial and Celebration of Life for Ed will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Prattville, AL. In lieu of flowers, you may consider a memorial contribution to Palmer Home for Children (https://palmerhome.org/donate/ ) or French Camp Academy (https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E12040&id=2). For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com.
Burial and Memorial services were also previously held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church in Ridgeland, MS.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020