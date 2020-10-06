Edward M. Leader (USAF Lt. Col. Ret.)



Montgomery - Edward M. Leader passed away on Oct. 6, surrounded by his loved ones. He was preceded by his parents Jacob and Minnie and brother Neil. He is survived by his beloved wife Margaret and sons Jon and Steven, daughter-in-law Michelle, and grandchildren Jessica, Nicholas, Graham, and Jacob. A funeral mass will be held at St. Bede's Catholic Church on Oct. 12 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Bede's Church or Baptist Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at eml4@knology.net.









