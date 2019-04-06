|
Edward Murfee Gewin Jr.
Montgomery - Edward Murfee Gewin Jr., a longtime resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away during the afternoon on Wednesday April 3, 2019 in a Birmingham hospital from a collapse in pulmonary function due to natural causes. Mr. Gewin was born May 26, 1943 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama to Edward Murfee Gewin Sr. and Dorothy McDowell Gewin. He later attended the University of Alabama and Auburn University at Montgomery, receiving a Bachelor of the Arts in History and Political Science. He served as a lobbyist for several organizations including the Alabama Peace Officer's Association and the Eagle Forum. Mr. Gewin was a charter member of the fundraising group for the Alabama Military Hall of Honor in Marion, Alabama and a Friend of the Marion Military Institute Alumnae Brigade. He also was a longtime active member of several history-based organizations including the Old South Historical Society, the Montgomery Civil War Round Table, and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans. Until very recently, he was Commander of the Thomas Goode Jones Camp 259 of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans. He also enjoyed outdoor activities, especially hunting and fishing, being a member and serving as President of the Camp Creek Hunting Club for many years. Above all, Mr. Gewin was a Christian and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for over 40 years. He leaves behind a step-son Dr. Hunter Moseley, Dr. Moseley's wife Emily and two children Elena and Teddy, and several close cousins.
The service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church on April 8, 2019 at 2pm, with visitation starting at 1pm. Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019