Edward R. Benefield Jr.



Montgomery - Edward R. Benefield Jr., 69, a resident of Montgomery, Al, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 in his home. We will be having a celebration of life at a later date. He is survived by his children, Nathan Scott Benefield (Liza), Bonnie L. Acreman (Brian), Candice L. Anderson, Daniel S. Benefield (Tiffany); brother, Terry Benefield; sister, Barbra Ward (Mike); grandchildren, Landon, Brian Keith, Bella, Caleb, Lane, Maddyson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward R. Benefield Sr. and Bonnie B. Benefield; wife, Robin D. Benefield; and son, Sydney Travis Benefield.









