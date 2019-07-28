Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Prattville Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Bodiford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin William Bodiford


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin William Bodiford Obituary
Edwin William Bodiford

Prattville - BODIFORD, Edwin William, 79, a resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 following a brief illness. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Prattville Memory Gardens. Mr. Bodiford is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy Bodiford; three daughters, Tammy (Mike) Hall, Robin (Mike) Kitchens and Jodi (Case) Allen; five grandchildren, Josh (Mandi) Hall, Eddie (Eimberly) Hall, Samuel, Benjamin and Seth Allen; seven great-grandchildren; his beloved nieces, nephews and theirs families; extended family and friends. Born and raised in Maryland, Mr. Bodiford graduated and enlisted in the Air Force, serving for twenty-one years. He was a Vietnam veteran. After his military service he worked for the Civil Service. After his retirement he began a career as a local accountant in Prattville. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial Chapel on Tuesday one-hour prior to service.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now