Edwin William Bodiford
Prattville - BODIFORD, Edwin William, 79, a resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 following a brief illness. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Prattville Memory Gardens. Mr. Bodiford is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy Bodiford; three daughters, Tammy (Mike) Hall, Robin (Mike) Kitchens and Jodi (Case) Allen; five grandchildren, Josh (Mandi) Hall, Eddie (Eimberly) Hall, Samuel, Benjamin and Seth Allen; seven great-grandchildren; his beloved nieces, nephews and theirs families; extended family and friends. Born and raised in Maryland, Mr. Bodiford graduated and enlisted in the Air Force, serving for twenty-one years. He was a Vietnam veteran. After his military service he worked for the Civil Service. After his retirement he began a career as a local accountant in Prattville. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial Chapel on Tuesday one-hour prior to service.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 28, 2019