Efrem Jerome Hanson
1966 - 2020
Efrem Jerome Hanson

Huntsville - Efrem J. "Hamp" Hanson, a resident of Huntsville, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 53.

Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Huntsville, AL. Burial will be in the Valhalla Memory Gardens, Huntsville AL.

Efrem was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 5, 1966 to William and Norma Jean Hanson. He spent his formative years growing up in Montgomery, AL. He attended St. Jude Catholic School and is a 1984 graduate of Sydney Lanier High School, Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University (AAMU) and Nova Southeastern University.

His professional career began at NASA/George C. Marshall Space Flight Center, he later transferred to Missile Defense Agency (MDA) where he retired after 30 years of services.

Efrem was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Norma Jean Hanson and Grandmother(s), Norma Jean Hendrix & Geneva Hanson, Grandfather, Charlie Hanson.

Mr. Hanson is survived by his wife, Aundrea Davis Hanson, son, Christopher Hanson, and father, William Hanson.

Efrem J. Hanson was a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral service
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
