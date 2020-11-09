1/
Efton C. Short
Prattville - Short, Efton C., 82, a resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at Ridout's Prattville Chapel. Funeral services will be at 2:00PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ridout's with Rev. William Earl Short officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Mr. Short was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a longtime electrician in the Montgomery area. He was also a huge Alabama fan. Efton was preceded in death by his parents, J.E. Short and Lillie Kendrick Short; wife, Betty Sue Short; and brother, Albert Short. He is survived by his longtime love and life partner, Erma Levins; daughters, Carol Short, Joni Short; sons, Brad Short (Tonya), Jeff Allred; brother, John Short; sister, Evelyn Keener; and grandchildren, Garrett Allred, Brody Weber, Kacey Clemons and Brittney Hill (Bobby). Pallbearers will be David King, Leslie Short, Joe Short, Al Short, Danny Keener and Tony Levins. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Keener, Boris Levins, Jeff Levins, Brent Wynn and OE Williams.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
