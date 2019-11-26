|
Eileene Dempsey Griffith
Montgomery - Eileene Dempsey Griffith, 80, of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born July 27, 1939 in Weston, WV to the late Alice Carey and Thomas Dempsey and Ernest "Paw Paw" Cowan. She graduated high school in Weston, WV in 1956 and attended Kent State University, Kent, OH. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Montgomery, AL and involved with Stephen Ministries at First UMC.
She was preceded in death by her husband's Robert L. Griffith and Jim Hardee, and her son Charles "Charly" Griffith, and a special friend H. Ray Evans. She is survived by her children, Bobby Griffith (Cornelia), Lesa Griffith Keith (Al), Charles L. Griffith; daughter-in-law, Beverly Griffith; Grandchildren Oliver Griffith, Hunter Keith, Griff Keith, Kelsea Garrett (Walker), Tyler Griffith, Kendall Williams (Matt), Kirstyn Griffith and Conley Griffith; great grandchildren, Robert Walker Garrett, Jr., Jackson Williams and Noland Williams.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Alabama Heritage Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First UMC, Stegall Seminary Scholarship Fund, and Montgomery Symphony or . To offer online condolences please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019