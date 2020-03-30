|
Eleanor J. Johnson
Prattville - Eleanor J. Johnson of Prattville, Alabama passed peacefully at home 24 March 2020.
Eleanor (Midge) was born in Porten, New Brunswick, Canada November 10, 1932 to Donald and Jennie (Porter) Wright. She is survived by her sons Gerald DeLong (Marie), James DeLong (Paula), Jeffrey DeLong (Marina) and her daughters Rae DeLong and Mary Kittrick. Three stepsons Michael Johnson (Jocelyn), Eric Johnson, Robert Johnson (Imelda). Ten Grandchildren Joseph DeLong (Maggie), Jennifer Barnett (Mike), Jody Popham (Heath), Jonathon Kuhn, Lauren Litt (Giorgio), Angelina DeWolfe (James), Noelle Conners (Alex DuBois), Ryan Conners (Heather), Travis Stewart (Rachel), and Josh Stewart ( Kimberly). Great grandchildren Douglas, Kaitlyn, Alayna, Kimberly, Scarlett, Alivia, Nicholas, Savannah, Lela, Julia , Arlo, Eryx, Kael, Jett, Lena, Theodore, Emilia, Jordan, Tristan, Keagan, Tommy, Sasha, Ava, Penelope, Yuuki, Matthew, Alexander, Jeffrey, and Alyssa.
Also survived by sisters and brothers, Mary McBride (Richard), Lela Perkins, Gail Wright, Barb Ketch (James), Ken Wright (Rose), Bob Wright (Sandy), Don Wright (Mary).
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her former husbands Hilston DeLong Jr. and Clayton Johnson; her sisters Merle Wilson and Donna Grant; brother-in-laws Harry Wilson and Donald Perkins; sister-in-law Sharon Wright; stepson David Johnson, and son-in-law Thomas Kittrick.
Private committal service and interment will be at the Woodstock Rural Cemetery in Woodstock New Brunswick, Canada at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations for the grounds keeping for the Woodstock Rural Cemetery can be made in her name.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020