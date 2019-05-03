Services
Graveside service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Elise L. Toney

Montgomery - Elise L. Toney, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 76. Mrs. Toney was preceded in death by her parents, David Adler Loeb and Evelyn Richard Loeb, both of Selma, Alabama and by her only sibling, Carol L. Dresner of Miami, Florida. Survivors include her husband, Terry N. Toney and one son, Michael David Finley (Deisha) of Knoxville Tennessee, two grandsons, Avi Leon Finley and Elon Adler Finley), a niece and a nephew and many cousins.

She was a member of Temple Beth Or in Montgomery for many years. Graveside services will be held Sunday, May 5 at 11:00 am at Oakwood Cemetery and officiated by Rabbi Scott Looper with Southern Memorial Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Montgomery City-County Public Library, the Montgomery Humane Society; or a .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 3 to May 4, 2019
