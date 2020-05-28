Elisha Goodson, Jr.
Mr. Elisha Goodson, Jr. age 61 a resident of Prattville, AL passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Davis Funeral Home, LLC.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from May 28 to May 29, 2020.