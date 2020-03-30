Services
Prattville - Elizabeth Ann Parker, 83, of Prattville, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Due to the current health crisis there will only be a small private family funeral service at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery in Notasulga with Rev. David Waldrop officiating. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Roy Parker, her parents Julius and Alma Strickland, her brother Edwin Strickland, sister Opal Wingard, and sister Mary Schellenbaum. Mrs. Parker is survived by her children Steven Roy Parker (Darlene); her daughter Mary Angeline Parker Livingston (Steven); her grandchildren Jonathan Parker Gibbons, Zachary David Gibbons (Tyler), Lindsey Ann Parker Dennis (Jimmy), Tabitha Ragsdale (Steven), Brett Adams (Misty); her great grandchildren Cameron Parker Dennis, Sophie Dennis, Ava Grace Dennis, Alina Ragsdale, Matthew Ragsdale, John Henry Adams, and Jacob Hunter Adams. Mrs. Parker was a devoted Christian woman who loved the Lord. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her family, and will truly be missed by her family and friends. Send condolences at www.corbittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 30 to Apr. 4, 2020
