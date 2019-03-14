Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Summerdale Church of Christ
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Summerdale Church of Christ
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Myrtlewood Cemetery
Fort Deposit, AL
View Map
Orange Beach - Elizabeth Brooks Ryan Conway, 97, a resident of Orange Beach, Alabama, formerly of Ft. Deposit, AL, entered her eternal reward on March 11, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born to the late Clarence Ryan and Mable Stokes Ryan on December 26, 1921 in Havana, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Lomax Conway and her son Larry Conway. She is survived by her children Betty Edgar, Orange Beach, Neva Conway and Barbara (Mike) McDowell, Montgomery, and Max (Jewell) Conway, Fort Deposit, sister in law Frances C. Gammon, Vicksburg, MS and brother in law and sister in law Haurice and Mary Alice Conway, Tuscaloosa, AL. She leaves twelve grandchildren, nineteen great- grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on March 14, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Summerdale Church of Christ with a funeral service at 10:00 with Billy Lambert and Ken Forrest officiating. Burial will follow in Myrtlewood Cemetery Fort Deposit, AL at 4:00 p.m. with Jack Cates officiating.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
