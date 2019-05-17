Services
Bell Funeral Home
2020 W. Jeff Davis Ave
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-0756
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church
500 9th Avenue
North Birmingham, AL
Birmingham - Mrs. Elizabeth Smith, 80, a resident of Birmingham, AL, passed on May 13, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 500 9th Avenue North Birmingham, Al 35204, with burial to follow at the Mt. Willing Cemetery, Mt. Willing, Al. with Pastor Boykin L. Hunter Jr. officiating, Rev. Roderick Smith, Eulogist. Bell Funeral Home in Hayneville directing.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 17, 2019
