Elizabeth Smith
Birmingham - Mrs. Elizabeth Smith, 80, a resident of Birmingham, AL, passed on May 13, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 500 9th Avenue North Birmingham, Al 35204, with burial to follow at the Mt. Willing Cemetery, Mt. Willing, Al. with Pastor Boykin L. Hunter Jr. officiating, Rev. Roderick Smith, Eulogist. Bell Funeral Home in Hayneville directing.
BELL-LEE'S
FUNERAL HOME
MONTGOMERY, AL
36108
334-265-0756
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 17, 2019