Ellen C. Motisi
Montgomery - Ellen C. Motisi went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was 96 years old. She was a lifelong Montgomerian and graduate of Lanier High School Class of 1942. Like many women of her generation, Ellen helped in the war effort as non-military personnel at Maxwell Air Force Base where she met her husband Peter J. Motisi, a B-29 Flight Engineer stationed in Montgomery. A homemaker, she cared for her daughters Sharon and Donna. She also volunteered for many years as a Pink Lady at Baptist Hospital and was a reader for the blind. Proud of her one "credit" taken at AUM in calligraphy, she for many years made and gave framed inspirational sayings and scriptures in calligraphy as an encouragement for friends, family, and those in need. In her later years she sent inspirational cards and letters to fellow shut-ins and servicemen. She was a faithful member of First Baptist of Montgomery for over 40 years. She will be remembered fondly for her generosity, and her Irish wit and humor. She was greatly beloved and now sorely missed. She is proceeded in death by her parents Alfred C. Chalkley and Alabama Velma "BV" Chalkley, and her husband of 71 years, Peter J. Motisi. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Ron Myers, and her daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter Donna M. Doten, Dr. Kendra Doten, and LuLu Doten Maier, as well as nieces and nephews. A private family burial service will be held. A memorial service will be held later at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her name to the Montgomery Humane Society (https://www.montgomeryhumane.com/).
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.