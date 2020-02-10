Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Stein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Clare Stein


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Clare Stein Obituary
Ellen Clare Stein

Montgomery - Birmingham, Alabama. Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Dave Stein of fifty-nine years. Other survivors include a sister, Dianne Ellen Sharits Stein went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2020. She was born March 13, 1932 in Hawes of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina and a niece, Suzanne Cockrell of Florida. Ellen's children: Mark Hatfield Stein (Diane) of Smiths Station, AL. Susan Fair (Mark) of Montgomery, Al. Beth Tomasson (Mark) of Wetumpka, AL. Ellen's loving grandchildren: Chad Stein, Katie Fair, Robby Lockhart, Taylor Lockhart, and Eric Stein; great-grandchildren: Caden Lockhart, Dean Stein, Lailah Lockhart, Ridge Lockhart and Athena Stein.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church on 10 am, Friday, February 14, 2020. Visitation with the family will be held in the chapel one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sav-A-Life or Frazer Library in loving memory of Ellen Sharits Stein.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -