Ellen Clare Stein
Montgomery - Birmingham, Alabama. Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Dave Stein of fifty-nine years. Other survivors include a sister, Dianne Ellen Sharits Stein went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2020. She was born March 13, 1932 in Hawes of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina and a niece, Suzanne Cockrell of Florida. Ellen's children: Mark Hatfield Stein (Diane) of Smiths Station, AL. Susan Fair (Mark) of Montgomery, Al. Beth Tomasson (Mark) of Wetumpka, AL. Ellen's loving grandchildren: Chad Stein, Katie Fair, Robby Lockhart, Taylor Lockhart, and Eric Stein; great-grandchildren: Caden Lockhart, Dean Stein, Lailah Lockhart, Ridge Lockhart and Athena Stein.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church on 10 am, Friday, February 14, 2020. Visitation with the family will be held in the chapel one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sav-A-Life or Frazer Library in loving memory of Ellen Sharits Stein.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020