Elliott Ross McMahanElliott Ross McMahan, age 38, passed away September 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Burke Britton Savage McMahan, father, Darryl McMahan, brother, Andrew McMahan and numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Nykamp, and his grandparents, Olivee and Warren McMahan and Evon and Bryon Butler Sr.Honory Pallbearers : Hammond Cobb, Robert McGowin, William McBride, Charles Morrow, and Sid Coleman.A private family memorial service will be held. The family will receive friends at the home of Charles and Donna Mac Savage after three o'clock on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services, directing.