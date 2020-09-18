1/
Elliott Ross McMahan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elliott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elliott Ross McMahan

Elliott Ross McMahan, age 38, passed away September 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Burke Britton Savage McMahan, father, Darryl McMahan, brother, Andrew McMahan and numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Nykamp, and his grandparents, Olivee and Warren McMahan and Evon and Bryon Butler Sr.

Honory Pallbearers : Hammond Cobb, Robert McGowin, William McBride, Charles Morrow, and Sid Coleman.

A private family memorial service will be held. The family will receive friends at the home of Charles and Donna Mac Savage after three o'clock on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services, directing.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magnolia Cremations
901 S. McDonough Street
Montgomery, AL 36104
334-265-0622
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magnolia Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved