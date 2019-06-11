Services
Magnolia Cremations
901 S. McDonough Street
Montgomery, AL 36104
334-265-0622
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dalraida Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Dalraida Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Sunrise Memorial Park
Greenville, AL
View Map
Eloise Harper Obituary
Eloise Harper

Montgomery - Eloise Harper, 86, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Gene Harper; parents, James and Bertha Gorum; three brothers Jeff Hallford, Hollis Hallford, J.L. Hallford, and sister, Lucile Blackwell.

Eloise is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert Harper; daughter, JoAnn Register, Kerri Goff (William), Telissa Harper; sister, Sylvia Sims; grandchildren, Joshua, Joel, Matthew, Jordan, Samantha; eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

She loved and was loved by all that knew her.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11th 2019 from 10:00 a.m- 11:00 a.m, at Dalraida Baptist Church.. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Dalraida Baptist Church with a graveside service to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park in Greenville, Alabama.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 11, 2019
