Eloise Harper
Montgomery - Eloise Harper, 86, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Gene Harper; parents, James and Bertha Gorum; three brothers Jeff Hallford, Hollis Hallford, J.L. Hallford, and sister, Lucile Blackwell.
Eloise is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert Harper; daughter, JoAnn Register, Kerri Goff (William), Telissa Harper; sister, Sylvia Sims; grandchildren, Joshua, Joel, Matthew, Jordan, Samantha; eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
She loved and was loved by all that knew her.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11th 2019 from 10:00 a.m- 11:00 a.m, at Dalraida Baptist Church.. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Dalraida Baptist Church with a graveside service to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park in Greenville, Alabama.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 11, 2019