Ross Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Ross Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
Elouise Whiten

Elouise Whiten Obituary
Elouise Whiten

Montgomery - Mrs. Elouise Whiten a resident of Montgomery, AL expired September 5, 2019.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM from the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home.

Elouise lead a peaceful and loving life on this earth. She had a warm heart for everyone. She was called by the Lord at the age of 87.

She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Marie E. Whiten; one son, Alvin C. Whiten; three grandchildren, Jovan A. (Tasha) Whiten, Havelock, NC; Vidal L. (Catrina Williams) Whiten, McKinney, TX & MarKeice Harris; a special nephew, Ted Whiten; 10 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
