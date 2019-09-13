|
Elouise Whiten
Montgomery - Mrs. Elouise Whiten a resident of Montgomery, AL expired September 5, 2019.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM from the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home.
Elouise lead a peaceful and loving life on this earth. She had a warm heart for everyone. She was called by the Lord at the age of 87.
She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Marie E. Whiten; one son, Alvin C. Whiten; three grandchildren, Jovan A. (Tasha) Whiten, Havelock, NC; Vidal L. (Catrina Williams) Whiten, McKinney, TX & MarKeice Harris; a special nephew, Ted Whiten; 10 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019