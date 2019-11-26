Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Bede's Catholic Church
Elsie Mary McCloskey

Elsie Mary McCloskey Obituary
Elsie Mary McCloskey

Montgomery - Elsie Mary McCloskey, a native of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, passed away in Montgomery, Alabama, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the age of 89. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, James McCloskey; sons, James McCloskey (Doreen), Steven McCloskey; grandsons, Jason McCloskey and Evan McCloskey (Amanda).

Elsie was a beloved military wife who traveled around the world with her husband for 25 years. She worked as a sales manager for the Air Force Exchange Services. For 45 years, she was a faithful member of St. Bede's Catholic Church. Elsie volunteered for many local organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Muscular Dystrophy Telethon, Special Olympics, and she showed her generosity to the Montgomery Zoo for over 26 years.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Bede's Catholic Church at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
