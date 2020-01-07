|
Elton Ashley McGaha
Montgomery - Elton Ashley McGaha, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away January 6, 2020 at the age of 88.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty Black McGaha, his parents, William Elonzo and Evie Inez McGaha along with siblings, Morris, Everett, Colon, Leon, Melba, Thelma, and Eldred.
Mr. McGaha was born in Castleberry, AL, May 6, 1931. He lived and worked on his family farm until graduating from W S Neal High School in Brewton when he then attended Huntingdon College before serving as a Marine for two years including seven months in Korea. He loved being in the grocery business for many years, owning stores in Selma and Centerville. When not at the grocery store, he could be found on his horse enjoying the sanctuary of the outdoors or serving the Lord through his church work. In his retirement he enjoyed gardening, riding his tractor, hospital volunteering, and even some travel adventures. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and a friend who found joy in the company of his horses and dogs. We will miss his storytelling and his laughter. He loved us so well.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Mason Black McGaha and her loving family; son, Elton Ashley (Georjann) McGaha, Jr. of Lowell, Mass.; daughters, Emily Elizabeth (Jim) Edwards of Montgomery and Ann Carol (Tim) Mann of Hoover; sisters, Myrtle Ryals of Mobile and Verdelle Robbins of Montgomery; ten grandchildren, Laura (John) Haven, Sara (Benjamin) Bush, David (Sarah) McGaha, Janna (Ryan) Phillips, Christa McGaha, Jonathan McGaha, Carrie(Rodney) Bledsoe, Mallory Edwards Nelson, Anna Beth Mann and Davis Mann and great-grandchildren, Reed Bledsoe, Emily Bledsoe, Will Bledsoe, Luke Nelson, Jackson Haven, Parker Haven, Grayson Haven, Brooks Haven and Mercy Rae McGaha.
Services will be Friday, January 10 at 2:00 at First Baptist Church, Selma, AL, with Dr. Michael Brooks and Rev. Steve Campbell officiating. Visitation will precede at 1:00 in the Maverick Room. Burial will follow in New Live Oak Cemetery with Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
Pallbearers will be David McGaha, Jonathan McGaha, Davis Mann, John Haven, Ryan Phillips, Benjamin Bush, Rodney Bledsoe, Reed Bledsoe, Luke Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, Selma, AL or Snowdoun Baptist Church; 6564 Norman Bridge Road Snowdoun, Alabama 36105.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020