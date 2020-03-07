|
|
Emily Elizabeth Riddle McLemore
Emily left this earth and entered Eternity on March 7, 2020.
Emily was born September 30, 1945, in Birmingham, AL, the eldest child of Dr. and Mrs. George W. Riddle. Emily married Lawrence B. McLemore in 1992, and they enjoyed a wonderful life together during those 27 delightful years, as they celebrated the marriages of their children and the birth of grandchildren.
Emily attended Samford University, and received her bachelor's degree from University of Alabama, Huntsville.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, in Montgomery, and was active in many Church, civic and social organizations. Her covenant group at First United Methodist remained a consistent source of joy and support for over 25 years.
After retiring from Aliant Bank, Emily and Larry enjoyed spending time each summer near Highlands, NC. Those were days of rest, relaxation and for a gathering of many family members who joined them for holidays, birthdays and special events.
Holidays were always Emily's highpoints; Birthdays, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and even Flag Day were all causes to celebrate. Emily was also a huge Elvis fan, and kept memorabilia close by! Each holiday will always have a special set of memories for us to cherish. She always made them hers!
Several years ago, Emily noticed a weakness in her hand and immediately both Emily and Larry focused on getting the best possible care. She was diagnosed with Corticobasel Degeneration, an extremely rare disease. Her sickness was researched and only 5 Doctors in the United States had extensive training and experience for this illness. Fortuitously, one of the 5 was on staff at UAB, in Birmingham. Emily and Larry traveled to Birmingham dozens of times for treatments, evaluations, and updates. We, as a family, thank Dr. Harrison Walker for his professionalism, kindness, and care of Emily. A special acknowledgement is also given to Alice Thomas, Therese Maye, and the staff of Answered Prayer. Their patient and loving care was not only a gift for Emily but also for the entire family.
As her illness progressed, she remained active in her Church life and charities until this was no longer feasible. Strong and determined, even when restricted physically, Emily did not let her condition affect her love of family, or her devotion to Christ.
Emily is survived by her husband, Lawrence B. McLemore, children, Joanna Addison, John D. Hayes, (Kelly), Lawrence McLemore (Josie), Grace McLemore Jeter (Jeff), Lucie McLemore Amberg (Richard), siblings George W. Riddle, Jr. (Mary), Lynne Riddle Thrower (Mike), and grandchildren Daniel, Will, Jake, Ginny, Jack, Wilder, Daisy, Pricilla, Annabelle, Cohen, Jordan, nieces, Rachel, Mary Louise, and Elizabeth, and nephew, Billy.
Funeral service will be held on March 10, 2020, First United Methodist Church, 2416 W. Cloverdale Park, Montgomery, AL. Visitation will be at 10:00 A.M., in the fellowship hall and a Memorial service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to FUMC, or to Stegall Seminary Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 241661, Montgomery, Alabama 36124-1661, with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services, directing
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020