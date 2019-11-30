|
|
Emily Hinson Richardson
Montgomery - Emily Hinson Richardson, January 13, 1944- November 28, 2019, is now at peace and in heaven after an extended illness. She grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, graduated from Sidney Lanier High School and attended the University of Alabama. She is survived by her three children, Bill Richardson (Julia), Alison Brodbeck (Doug) and Britt Richardson (Crista); grandchildren, Will, Lilly, Hannah, Caroline, Catherine and Lynley. She was a long-time member and served as church secretary for many years at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Montgomery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel at 12:30pm with a Chapel service at 1:30pm. Rev. Claude McRoberts officiating. Private burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery in Greenville, Alabama. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider giving to the charitable organization of your choice.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019