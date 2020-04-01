|
Emily Jean Johnson
Montgomery - PRYOR, Emily Jean Johnson Pryor, a retired educator with Montgomery Public Schools, departed this life on March 28, 2020. A private funeral service will be held on April 3, 2020 at Eastwood Memorial Gardens with Dr. Kathy Thomas McFadden officiating.
Emily Pryor was a light to those who had the honor of meeting, knowing, and loving her. She was born on March 24, 1929. Emily Pryor began her walk with Christ at an early age at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church and led her family with a love that was deeply rooted in faith and a desire to serve God. Emily Pryor met and married Calvin C. Pryor (deceased) and to this union were born three children, one of whom, Carolyn Cathy Pryor, preceded her in death.
Emily Pryor obtained undergraduate and graduate degrees in education from Alabama State University. She was a dedicated educator throughout her life, beginning her teaching career in Selma, Alabama, at R.B. Hudson High School. Upon returning to Montgomery, she served as a Director for YWCA Youth Services. Emily Pryor taught for several years at Hayneville Road and was a trailblazer in education, participating in the integration of the teaching staff at Jefferson Davis High School during the desegregation of Montgomery Public Schools. Emily Pryor left the school system, briefly, to become a Center Director for the Head Start Program. Because of her love for teaching and learning, she returned to Hayneville Road to teach until her retirement in 1991.
As a member of Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church, Emily Pryor served on numerous church committees, taught Sunday school and was a life member and Chairperson of the Women's Home and Overseas Missionary Society. Her involvement in church ministries included visiting nursing homes and volunteering with the "Meals On Wheels" program.
Emily Pryor enjoyed cooking, in which she excelled, taking pride in ensuring that the presentation was equal to the taste. In the social arena, she was a member of the Athenians Club where she enjoyed social gatherings with some of her closest friends whom she had known since high school. Emily Pryor was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.
Emily Pryor's legacy lives on through her daughters - Linda Pryor Elmore (Stephen), Atlanta, GA, and Debra Pryor Seay (Quinton) Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren, Stephen A. Elmore, Jr. (Demetria), Dana Elmore, Jonathan Elmore (Lenneia), Randi Hildreth and Adrienne Seay; and three great-grandchildren, Avery Elmore, Stephen A. Elmore, III., and Ava Elmore. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and very devoted friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church c/o Linda Elmore, P.O. Box 524, Fayetteville, Georgia, 30214.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020