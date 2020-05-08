|
|
Emma Dunlap Staton
Montgomery - STATON, Emma Dunlap, Age 94 of Montgomery, AL, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, in Montgomery. Born Emma Flora Dunlap on October 18, 1925, in Brinkley, Arkansas, she was the second of three children of the late James Bascom and Minnie Pearl Dunlap. Her family moved to Nashville, Tennessee, during the Great Depression, and Emma graduated from David Lipscomb High School and David Lipscomb College there. Following college, she worked at George Peabody College, where she met her husband of 56 years, Dr. Thomas Staton. She later earned a master's degree from Peabody.
Emma was a modest Southern lady, with a steadfast love for and commitment to her Lord, her family, and the community. Residing in Montgomery and Nashville, Tom and Emma were a model Christian couple, actively involved in Dalraida Church of Christ in Montgomery and West End Church of Christ in Nashville. They also influenced numerous young people through their long-time involvement with Huntingdon College and other community activities.
Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Thomas F. Staton, her brother James Bascom Dunlap, Jr., and her sister Anne Dunlap Cullum. She is survived by three nephews, Ward Cullum of Nashville, TN, Sam Dunlap of San Diego, CA, and Thomas Dunlap of Las Vegas, NV. Due to current public health concerns, no visitation or public service is planned at this time. A private graveside service is planned, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Southern Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 8 to May 10, 2020