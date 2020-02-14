|
Emma E. Shirock
Emma E. Shirock passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Shirock. She is survived by her three children, Sandra Solka and her husband Jim, Susan Shirock DePaola and her husband Bill, and Bob Shirock Jr. and his wife Shirley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chuck, Sarah, Scott, Luke and Dominic and two great grandchildren River and Georgio. She was one of five siblings and her surviving brother Bob Gallagher continued throughout her life to be devoted to "Sis."
Emma was a competitive duplicate bridge player and during her time in Montgomery she was welcomed into friendship by members of the Montgomery Bridge Club. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and later she began attending services provided by Frasier United Methodist Church. Both Church families have been supportive and caring throughout her time here. She lived happily at Wesley Gardens during the last two years and was always the first one to be up and ready to go when there was an activity or a trip.
The family is deeply grateful to the medical and nursing staff at Wesley Gardens for the love and attention they gave her during her stay. The family will receive visitors and celebrate her life at Wesley Gardens from 2:00 to 4:00 on February 21. In lieu of flowers, donations or memorial gifts may be made to the Wesley Gardens Activity Fund.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020