|
|
Emma Jo Champion
Emma Jo Champion, 80, departed this life October 27th, 2019 at Baptist South Hospital after a heart attack.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert (Jerry), her Daughter Kim and husband Sam Linger, her favorite niece Ashley West, sister Linda Dyer, very special friends Sandra Smith, Jane and John Wayne Turrentine. She is also survived by many other family members and friends too numerous to list, but she loved them all.
She had a giant personality who never met a stranger and who told it like it was. She was life in its most beautiful form. She will be missed more than words can describe.
A memorial service will be held to honor her life at Southern Memorial Funeral Home & Crematorium on Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations to her favorite charity, The Montgomery Humane Society at 1150 John Overton Drive, Montgomery, AL 36110.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019