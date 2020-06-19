Emma Lea Stiles Chastain
Montgomery - Emma Lea Stiles Chastain, age 80 of Montgomery, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at home. She was born the 2nd child on May 5th, 1940 to Frank James Stiles and Lois Edna Harkins Stiles.
She married the love of her life James Hoyt Chastain, Sr. and faithfully served as a preacher's wife.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Frank James Stiles & Lois Edna Harkins Stiles.
She is survived by her husband, James Hoyt Chastain, Sr.; by her sisters: Betty Knickerbocker; Audrey Smith & Edith Tuggle ; her children: James Hoyt, Jr., Michael Wayne; Cheryl Renee' Bloomdahl; and John Bruce; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at New Home Baptist Church, Wetumpka, AL. Services will be at the church following at 11:00 a.m. with her son, Bro. James Hoyt Chastain, Jr. officiating along with Bro. Rock Smith & Bro. Danny Robbins.
Interment will follow at the church cemetery with Bro. David Gregg officiating.
Flowers by Jenny Lynn.
Pallbearers will be: Jimmy Chastain, Wesley Stephens, John Bruce Chastain, Jr., Chayton Chastain, Sewell Stephens, & Joshua Chastain.
Honorary Pallbearers: Noah Woodfin, Nate Chastain, Blake Woodfin, & Daniel Justice.
Martin Funeral Home directing.
You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.