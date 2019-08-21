|
Emmett Lee "Pete" McCutchin
Montgomery - McCutchin, Emmett Lee "Pete", a life long resident of Montgomery, AL passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 82. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Henry T. (1999) And Winnie McCutchin (2008), and his beloved wife, Betty T. McCutchin (2006). Survivors include his daughter Judith M. Jones and husband, George, of Madison, AL; 3 grandchildren, R. Morgan Miller, Audrey Lee Miller, and Isaac T. Jones. He is also survived by sister, Judy Windham (Travis) of Panama City, FL and brother, David McCutchin (Sandra) of Montgomery, AL; nephews, nieces, friends, and dear companion, Dianne B. Lindsey. During his life that began on December 15, 1936, he was first a family man, devoted to Betty and Judith, and later to his son-in-law and 3 grandchildren. He was a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, and attended Aldersgate UMC for over 40 years and was a charter member of the Berean Sunday School Class. Known as Pete, Uncle Rabbit, and Papa, he always shared his keen sense of humor, practical jokes, and fun-loving nature with all who knew him. A Civil Engineer, graduating from Auburn University in 1971, he worked tirelessly with many at the Alabama Department of Transportation in Montgomery and served as the District Engineer for Montgomery County, as well as Head of the DOT State Testing Lab. A proud member of the Air National Guard for 42 years (1954-1996), retiring as a Brigadier General, he served his country with honor, and was always ready to serve when called. He loved to fish, play golf with friends, and to watch his Auburn Tigers, Atlanta Braves, and Montgomery Biscuits. Over his life, he enjoyed many fun times with family/friends and victories of his favorite sports teams. His most notable victory is in Christ, to whom he belongs and with whom he now lives, along with his sweet Betty, his parents, and many friends. A private family viewing will take place from 12:00-12:30 pm on Friday, 23 August 2019 at Leak Memory Funeral Home. Visitation with family and friends will be from 12:30-2:00 pm, with a celebration of life service at 2:00 pm in chapel, Reverend Brian Miller will officiating, and burial at Greenwood Cemetery following the service. Honorary pallbearers are Irvin Wells, John Cates, Bill Casey, Paul Pritchett, Todd McCutchin, Dr. Pete Windham, Reverend Jim Dannelly and the members of the Berean Sunday School class.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019