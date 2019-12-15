|
Ernest Barkley
Ernest Anthony (Tony) Barkley went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Katherine Browder Barkley, his parents, Ernest Melton Barkley and Louise Dudley Barkley and his sister Shelbie Barkley Cochran. He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Julie Barkley Browning (Dale), Melton Browder Barkley (Jane), Toni Barkley Vines (Jay), and Mark Anthony Barkley (Carolyn) and his brother James Melton "Jimmie" Barkley (Dixie). He is also survived by ten grandchildren and their spouses, Adam Barkley (Vicky), Justin Barkley (Melissa), Drew Barkley (Ashleigh), Rachel Archer (Chandler), Kadee Patterson (Brett), Jordin Barkley Hall (Josh), Nicolas Martin (Meghan), Erin Ryser (Joe), Reese Vines (Emily) and Emily Moncrief (Donnie), and sixteen great grandchildren.
Tony was born on July 4, 1935 in Montgomery, AL. He later moved to Burkville in Lowndes County and graduated from Hayneville High School in 1953. He joined the Air Force and then married the love of his life, Katherine Browder on January 4, 1955. After serving 4 years in the Air Force, he returned to Montgomery and went to work for Browder Veneer works, the company from which he retired. Tony was a life-long Methodist. He served as a lay minister in south Alabama for many of his early years and served in many leadership capacities in several Methodist churches over his lifetime. Tony's quick wit and humor will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home, 10505 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36117. The family will receive guests for a time of visitation at 12:00 noon preceding the celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Perry Hill United Methodist Church and designated for United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR)
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019