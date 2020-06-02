Ernest McGhee
Ernest McGhee

Montgomery - MCGHEE, Ernest, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away May 31, 2020. Graveside service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Brassell Cemetery. The staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing.

Social distancing guidelines for Covid-19 will be followed.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
