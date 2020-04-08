Services
Wetumpka - Ernest Raymond "Ray" Helton, IV, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 46. Ray is preceded in death by his fathers Ray Helton and Wesley Wofford. He is survived by his mother Wanda Wofford; step-mother Tina Helton; siblings, MaLisa (Wayne) Ward, Wayne (Lee Anne) Wofford, Erin (James) Weddle, Christopher Helton, and Christina Helton; and a host of other family members. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
