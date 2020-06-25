Estella M. Engram
Montgomery - Ms. Estella M. Engram a resident of Montgomery, AL expired June 19, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Kindle Cemetery.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.