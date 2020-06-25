Estella M. Engram
Estella M. Engram

Montgomery - Ms. Estella M. Engram a resident of Montgomery, AL expired June 19, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Kindle Cemetery.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kindle Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
