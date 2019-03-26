Services
Gray Funeral Home
110 Martin Luther King Blvd. N
Union Springs, AL 36089
(334) 738-2630
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Esther Sweet Walker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rev. Esther Sweet Walker Obituary
Rev. Esther Sweet Walker

Union Springs - Rev. Esther Sweet Walker, 70, a resident of Union Springs, passed away at her home Friday, March 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from First Assembly of God Church with Rev. Jon Peters, Rev. Kenneth Draughon, Rev. Edward Wilson, Rev. Jimmy Hammock, Rev. Robert McElvy, Rev. Arthur Robinson, and Rev. Lindy Waight officiating. Burial will follow in Union Springs Perpetual Care Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Stephen Owen Walker, Chaplain; brother Ariel Lester Sweet, Ft. Myers, FL; sisters Marjorie Shoemaker and Georgia Bashline, both of Bloomsburg, PA; nephew Frank Shoemaker (Denise); niece Alicia Shoemaker.

A reception for family and friends will be held at First Baptist Church following the committal service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alabama Prison Ministries, Inc. at 576-A Oliver Road, Montgomery, Alabama 36117.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now