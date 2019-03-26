|
|
Rev. Esther Sweet Walker
Union Springs - Rev. Esther Sweet Walker, 70, a resident of Union Springs, passed away at her home Friday, March 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from First Assembly of God Church with Rev. Jon Peters, Rev. Kenneth Draughon, Rev. Edward Wilson, Rev. Jimmy Hammock, Rev. Robert McElvy, Rev. Arthur Robinson, and Rev. Lindy Waight officiating. Burial will follow in Union Springs Perpetual Care Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Stephen Owen Walker, Chaplain; brother Ariel Lester Sweet, Ft. Myers, FL; sisters Marjorie Shoemaker and Georgia Bashline, both of Bloomsburg, PA; nephew Frank Shoemaker (Denise); niece Alicia Shoemaker.
A reception for family and friends will be held at First Baptist Church following the committal service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alabama Prison Ministries, Inc. at 576-A Oliver Road, Montgomery, Alabama 36117.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2019