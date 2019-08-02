|
|
Ethel Dansby
Montgomery - Mrs. Ethel Norris Dansby of Montgomery, AL, formally of Troy, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery. She was 83. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel in Troy with Chaplain Bill Tucker officiating and Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until service time. Mrs. Dansby was born June 30, 1936 to the late Robert Norris and Celest Jeffcoat Norris. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Veron Dansby and her son, Bobby Dansby. She is survived by her sister, Lois Norris Allen (Billy Glenn), Montevallo, AL, nephew, Steve Allen (Donna), great niece, Leah Allen, and a great nephew, Micah Allen, all of Birmingham, AL. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019