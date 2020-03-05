|
|
Ethel P. Cole
Montgomery - Ethel Louella "Peggy" Cole passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 89. She loved the Lord and her church. She enjoyed organizing Senior Trips for her church family. Peggy loved to witness to others and strongly felt that was why she was placed at Angels for the Elderly. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with all her heart. As most who knew her will attest, she loved to shop. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob Cole; her mother & father, and sisters. Peggy is survived by her children, Barbara (Mike ) Bryan, Deborah (Kent) Speigner, Bobby (Melissa) Cole; grandchildren, Clay (Kathy) Bryan, Jason (Laura) Bryan, Wesley (Jessica) Bryan; Robbie Speigner, Cole (Davis Ann) Speigner, Jessica Cole; and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Leak Memory Chapel at 3:00 pm with a Chapel Service at 4:00pm. Private burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Though Peggy loved flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern Hills Baptist Church in her memory.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020