Ethel SimpsonMontgomery - SIMPSON, Ethel, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away July 29, 2020. Graveside and burial service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kindle Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and facemask will be required of all attendees. Public visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.