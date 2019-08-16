|
|
Etherine Bumpers Lassiter
Montgomery - Etherine Bumpers Lassiter, affectionately known as "Eng" by her close friends, was born on November 20, 1924 to the late Mr. Willie and Mrs. Emma Pugh Bumpers in Clarke County, Jackson, Alabama. On Friday, August 9, 2019 Etherine was called home to rest by her Heavenly Father who doth all things well.
Later in life she moved to Montgomery, Alabama and became affiliated under watch care with the Saint John's AME Church with her son and his family.
Preceding her in death is her son, Conrad James Lassiter.
Etherine leaves to cherish her memories two devoted grandchildren: Kenikie Yvonne and Kevin James Lassiter of Atlanta, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Mrs. Charlie M. Lassiter of Montgomery, AL.; one sister, Mrs Elmire Beal of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to two devoted care-givers, Mrs. Cassandra Barnes and Mrs. Mary Bellamy and the nursing staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center and Capitol Hill Nursing Facility where she resided for the last four months.
Visitation will be Friday August 16, 2019 at 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Berry's Chapel AME Zion 2685 Berry's Chapel Road, Jackson, AL 36545
Funeral Service Saturday August 17, 2019 11:00 AM Berry's Chapel AME Zion, Jackson, AL. Interment will follow in church cemetery.
Final Life Celebration Entrusted To
Jackson Memorial Funeral Home
203 E. Ross St. / Jackson, Alabama 36545
251.246.3168 ~ 251.246.7013 fax
www.jacksonmemorialfh.com
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Berry's Chapel AME Zion Church in Winn, AL.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019