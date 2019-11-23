Services
Eugene "Bubba" Drayton

Eugene "Bubba" Drayton

Montgomery - DRAYTON, Eugene "Bubba" a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 in a local hospital. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, 11:00am at Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services Chapel, burial will follow at Alabama National Cemetery. Public visitation will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 8am-8pm with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services, directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
