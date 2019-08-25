|
|
Eugene Malone Parsons, Jr.
Montgomery - Eugene Malone Parsons, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the age of 88. Gene was born April 19, 1931, in Birmingham, Alabama, and grew up in Selma. His parents, now deceased, were Eugene Malone Parsons, Sr. and Ophelia Williams Parsons. Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Lucy Ella McKinney Parsons and sons, Todd Malone Parsons (Kasi) and William Christopher Parsons (Nelms), and daughter, Cameron Parsons Hicks (Jeff); grandchildren, Hammond Malone Parsons, Alston McKinney Parsons, Ella Stuart Hicks, Cameron Ophelia Hicks and Charles Coulter Hicks; as well as his sister, Rhonwyn Parsons Ryan.
Gene attended Auburn University graduating from the School of Architecture in 1956. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, which his sons joined while attending Auburn University. He enjoyed designing homes, schools and business centers for 54 years, retiring as principal from Parsons, Wible, Brummel and Alkire in 2010. He attended and served Trinity Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, becoming Deacon Emeritus. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11:00am at Trinity Presbyterian Church with a Memorial Service to follow in the sanctuary at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 25, 2019